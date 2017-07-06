Rangers' Nick Martinez: Demoted to Triple-A
The Rangers optioned Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Texas will make a roster move to fill that spot before Friday's contest. Martinez was tagged for four runs (three earned) while allowing 11 baserunners in a relief outing Tuesday and was deemed replaceable, considering his 4.56 ERA, lowly 4.8 K/9 and lack of a clear avenue to rejoining the rotation. He should park at Round Rock for a bit until he's summoned to take another trip on the shuttle.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Roughed up in long relief•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Drops to bullpen•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Could be moved back to bullpen this week•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Surrenders four runs in five innings•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Goes 6.1 solid frames in win•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: In line for Tuesday start•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...