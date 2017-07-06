Rangers' Nick Martinez: Demoted to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Texas will make a roster move to fill that spot before Friday's contest. Martinez was tagged for four runs (three earned) while allowing 11 baserunners in a relief outing Tuesday and was deemed replaceable, considering his 4.56 ERA, lowly 4.8 K/9 and lack of a clear avenue to rejoining the rotation. He should park at Round Rock for a bit until he's summoned to take another trip on the shuttle.