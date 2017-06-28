Rangers' Nick Martinez: Drops to bullpen
Martinez will move to the bullpen after Austin Bibens-Dirkx was named the Rangers' starter for Friday's series opener against the White Sox.
The injury-battered Rangers rotation is finally beginning to heal up with Cole Hamels (oblique) returning from the disabled list to start Monday and Andrew Cashner (oblique) set to do the same Thursday, but the latter's return will come at the expense of Martinez. The right-hander has been a decent innings eater over his 12 appearances (11 starts) this season, but a 4.55 ERA and 4.7 K/9 rate made him of little interest in the fantasy realm. Now that he'll be ticketed for relief duty until further notice, he may lose any minimal appeal he held in AL-only formats.
