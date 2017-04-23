Martinez pitched seven innings of one run ball to take a no-decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Royals. He allowed four hits and one walk and struck out three.

It was quite the impressive season debut for Martinez, who probably earned himself at least one more start while A.J. Griffin (ankle) remains on the disabled list. However, it bears mentioning that Martinez's strong outing came against an anemic Royals offense that ranks 29th in the MLB with a .265 wOBA. It would be unwise to expect continued excellence from Martinez, who owns a 4.37 ERA and 5.0 K/9 rate for his career.