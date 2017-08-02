Rangers' Nick Martinez: Mauled by M's on Tuesday

Martinez (3-4) was hammered for seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander dug a 5-0 hole by the third inning that Rangers hitters couldn't quite climb out of, as Martinez threw only 54 of 90 pitches for strikes and didn't seem to be fooling anyone with his stuff. His 5.07 ERA on the year looks fortunate compared to his 6.00 FIP, and with A.J. Griffin (oblique) and Tyson Ross (finger) both close to returning to action, Martinez will likely return to the bullpen or Triple-A in the near future.