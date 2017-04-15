Rangers' Nick Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A
Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
He was up as a backup option in case Andrew Cashner (shoulder) was unable to come off the DL to start Saturday, but Cashner was activated from the DL, so Martinez will head back to Triple-A to serve as depth.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Backup for Saturday's start•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled by Rangers•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Nick Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...