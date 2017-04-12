Martinez was called up Wednesday, MLB.com's TR Sullivan reports.

Martinez arrives to bolster the bullpen and potentially start Saturday against the Mariners. In five starts last season, he posted a 7.61 ERA and gave up seven home runs in 23.2 innings, with just eight strikeouts. Drew Robinson was sent down in a corresponding move.

