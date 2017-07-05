Rangers' Nick Martinez: Roughed up in long relief

Martinez gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks across 3.2 innings of relief in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out three batters.

Martinez was making his second appearance out of the bullpen since the recent returns of Cole Hamels and Tyson Ross resulted in him losing his rotation spot. With the Rangers now at full strength in the rotation for the first time all season, Austin Bibens-Dirkx is also expected to move to a relief role in short order, which could make Martinez a redundant piece. With that in mind, he could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Round Rock in the near future.