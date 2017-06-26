Rangers' Nick Martinez: Surrenders four runs in five innings
Martinez (3-3) covered five innings and gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three to pick up the win in Sunday's 7-6 victory over the Yankees.
It looked as though Martinez's time in the rotation was running out leading up to the Sunday start, but Martin Perez's move to the disabled list a day earlier has afforded the right-hander a longer leash. While Martinez has notched wins in his last two outings and has shown an ability to eat innings, his dearth of strikeouts and homer-prone ways make rostering him rather undesirable outside of AL-only leagues.
