Rangers' Nick Martinez: Will receive another start

Martinez will make his next start Sunday against the Twins.

After he was blitzed for seven runs over 5.1 innings while replacing Yu Darvish in the rotation in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners, Martinez seemed bound to return to Triple-A Round Rock, but manager Jeff Banister determined the right-hander was worthy of a shot at redemption. With a 5.07 ERA and 4.5 K/9 rate over 76.1 innings this season, Martinez hasn't provided much evidence to suggest he's capable of turning things around, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was dropped from the rotation next week in the event Tyson Ross (finger) is cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list.