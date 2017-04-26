Rangers' Nick Martinez: Will start Friday
Martinez will start Friday against the Angels.
This was the anticipated course of action if A.J. Griffin (ankle) was unable to make the start, and indeed, Griffin will be making a rehab start that day with Triple-A Round Rock. Martinez is a classic swingman, capable of occasionally logging replacement-level innings in the big-league rotation in a pinch, but unqualified to start over long stretches. He has a career 4.69 ERA and 12.2 percent strikeout rate in 280.1 innings as a starter.
