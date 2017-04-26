Martinez will start Friday against the Angels.

This was the anticipated course of action if A.J. Griffin (ankle) was unable to make the start, and indeed, Griffin will be making a rehab start that day with Triple-A Round Rock. Martinez is a classic swingman, capable of occasionally logging replacement-level innings in the big-league rotation in a pinch, but unqualified to start over long stretches. He has a career 4.69 ERA and 12.2 percent strikeout rate in 280.1 innings as a starter.