Mazara (forearm) is available off the bench for Sunday's game, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mazara isn't in the lineup for the series finale against New York due to a bruised right forearm, but he should be good to go by Monday if he's not used Sunday. Delino Deshields takes over in left field for the second consecutive game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories