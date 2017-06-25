Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Available Sunday
Mazara (forearm) is available off the bench for Sunday's game, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Mazara isn't in the lineup for the series finale against New York due to a bruised right forearm, but he should be good to go by Monday if he's not used Sunday. Delino Deshields takes over in left field for the second consecutive game.
