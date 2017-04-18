Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Continues to rack up RBI
Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the A's.
The two-hit performance raised Mazara's season slash line to .352/.397/.630 to go along with four home runs and 16 RBI. The left-handed hitter is off to one of the strongest starts of any hitter in the league, and he seems well on his way to besting his 20-homer 2016 season while hitting in the middle of the strong Rangers lineup.
