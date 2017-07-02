Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in three Saturday
Mazara went 1-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.
Mazara cleared the bases in the eighth inning with the three-bagger, his second of the season. It was only the third hit in the last eight games for Mazara, although all have gone for extra bases. Even so, with the outfielder's batting average dropping 20 points during that span, it may not be long before manager Jeff Banister considers dropping him from the No. 3 spot in the order.
