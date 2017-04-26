Mazara went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Twins.

Through the first two weeks of the season, it looked like Mazara could be poised for a breakout campaign after batting .352 with four homers and 16 RBI, but he's since fallen into an extended skid. Over his subsequent eight games, Mazara has gone just 2-for-31 at the dish, dropping his average all the way to .247 for the season. With many of the Rangers' other top bats struggling to produce in the early going, it's expected that maanger Jeff Banister will continue to stick with Mazara in the No. 3 spot in the order as the team simply waits for him to break out again.