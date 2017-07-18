Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Goes hitless in Monday's loss

Mazara went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Orioles.

Mazara has slumped a bit to begin the second half, recording two hits in 13 at-bats over the Rangers' first four contests. With the Rangers in line to face Orioles lefty Wade Miley in the series finale Thursday, manager Jeff Banister could look to give Mazara a day off if the young outfielder fails to heat up over the next two contests.