Mazara went 1-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Indians.

Mazara's first-inning homer accounted for all of the Rangers' offense in this one, as Corey Kluber was dominant outside of the one mistake. While Mazara has cooled significantly in June after a .340/.417/.532 month of May, he still has a .778 OPS for the season and is on pace to approach 100 RBI in his age-22 season.