Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Mazara is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Twins.
He is in a 2-for-31 slump at the dish, but is striking out just 21.2 percent of the time over that stretch. Ryan Rua and Delino DeShields will join the lineup against southpaw Hector Santiago.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Extends slump with 0-for-4 day•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Continues to rack up RBI•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Stays hot with another home run•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives home three in losing cause•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Might earn time against lefties•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...