Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Rejoins lineup Monday
Mazara (forearm) will start in left field and bat third Monday against the Indians.
The Rangers kept Mazara on the bench for the final two games of their weekend series with the Yankees due to a bruised forearm, but the second absence was believed to be more for precautionary purposes than anything else. Indeed, Mazara apparently checked out fine while going through batting practice Monday, so it appears that he'll make for a safe option in fantasy lineups this week unless he experiences any setbacks leading up to game time.
