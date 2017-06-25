Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sits again Sunday
Mazara will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Yankees due to a bruised right forearm, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mazara was hit with an Aroldis Chapman pitch Friday night, but fortunately it wasn't one of his triple-digit fastballs. The pitch did damage nonetheless, and it will force Mazara's second straight absence Sunday. Delino Deshields will take over in left, while Mazara should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Indians.
