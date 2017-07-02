Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sitting out Sunday
Mazara is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Mazara delivered a clutch three-run triple in Saturday's win, but it was only his third hit in his last eight starts. In light of Mazara's recent struggles, manager Jeff Banister has decided to give the 22-year-old the afternoon off, paving the way for Delino DeShields to make another start in the outfield.
