Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Stays hot with another home run
Mazara went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Thursday's win over Los Angeles.
The shot improved Mazara to three home runs and 11 RBI through just 38 at-bats over nine games. The sophomore turned in an impressive rookie showing last year, but he faded down the stretch. Now in his second tour of the big leagues, the 21-year-old outfielder has the potential to take another step forward, and being locked into the three-hole of a strong lineup to start the season certainly helps.
