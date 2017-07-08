Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Swats 12th homer Friday
Mazara went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Angels.
The 22-year-old had been stuck in a rough 4-for-39 (.103) stretch over his previous 11 games. Mazara is still trying to find his way in the majors, but with 12 homers, 55 RBI and 37 runs nearing the break, he's easily on pace to top his rookie-year production in all three categories.
