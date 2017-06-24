Mazara is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.

Mazara is 0-for-7 over his last two starts, so he'll head to the bench to clear his mind. Shin-Soo Choo will start in right field for Mazara, opening up a spot for Delino DeShields to play in left field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories