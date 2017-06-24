Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Takes seat Saturday
Mazara is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.
Mazara is 0-for-7 over his last two starts, so he'll head to the bench to clear his mind. Shin-Soo Choo will start in right field for Mazara, opening up a spot for Delino DeShields to play in left field.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Available Sunday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Sits again Sunday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Reaches double-digit homers•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits ninth bomb Monday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Retreats to bench versus lefty Friday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Delivers three-run homer Monday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...