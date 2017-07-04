Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Takes seat Tuesday
Mazara is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Mazara is just 4-for-36 (.111) over his last 10 games, so manager Jeff Banister will give him the day off against southpaw David Price. The 22-year-old has fared better against right-handed pitchers so far this season (.267 vs. righties compared to .212 vs. lefties), so he could see a few extra days off against same-handed pitching while he works through his struggles at the plate.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...