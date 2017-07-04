Mazara is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Mazara is just 4-for-36 (.111) over his last 10 games, so manager Jeff Banister will give him the day off against southpaw David Price. The 22-year-old has fared better against right-handed pitchers so far this season (.267 vs. righties compared to .212 vs. lefties), so he could see a few extra days off against same-handed pitching while he works through his struggles at the plate.