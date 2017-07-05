Kozma went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Kozma picked up his second start in three games with manager jeff Banister choosing to rest several key lefty hitters with southpaw David Price on the hill for the opposition. The 29-year-old did little Tuesday to stake a claim to a larger role and is batting just .119 while striking out in 19 of his 48 plate appearances (39.6 percent) this season. He remains on the roster for no other reason than his sound glove and ability to play multiple infield spots.