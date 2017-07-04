Claiborne cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock.

Claiborne appeared in just one game for the Rangers before he was dropped from their 40-man roster to make room for Jason Grilli. He'll stick with the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate as organizational bullpen depth.

