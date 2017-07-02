Rangers' Preston Claiborne: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rangers designated Claiborne for assignment Sunday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
After getting blown up for three runs over two innings in his lone relief appearance with the Rangers on June 26, Claiborne was shuttled to Triple-A Round Rock soon after. He'll now lose out on a 40-man roster spot, as the Rangers acquired Jason Grilli from the Blue Jays on Sunday to address their lack of quality depth out of the bullpen. Claiborne is expected to stick around at Round Rock in a relief role if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
