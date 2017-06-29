Rangers' Preston Claiborne: Returns to Triple-A
Claiborne was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Claiborne saw the mound just once during his recent stint in the majors, surrendering three earned runs on five hits across two innings in Monday's series opener in Cleveland. The 29-year-old has shined at the Triple-A level otherwise, collecting a 1.37 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 26 appearances. Claiborne could be back in the majors down the road, but for the time being he will serve as a roster casualty after the team needed to make room for the activation of Andrew Cashner (oblique).
