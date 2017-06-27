Claiborne gave up three runs on five hits in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Indians.

The bullpen had already imploded prior to Claiborne's entry into the contest in the top of the seventh inning, but the right-hander's performance didn't make the loss any less embarrassing for the Rangers. After earning his way back to the majors after delivering a 1.37 ERA in 26.1 innings at Triple-A Round Rock, Claiborne was immediately roughed up in his first appearance of the season against big-league hitting, conceding four doubles on the evening. It's expected that manager Jeff Banister will limit Claiborne's appearances mainly to mop-up duty moving forward.