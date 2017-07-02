Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Draws fifth start in six games
Chirinos will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
For the first time all season, Chirinos will be making his second consecutive start behind the plate, though he'll remain in the lineup for the fifth time in six games after previously seeing action at designated hitter against the Indians earlier in the week. The 33-year-old has showcased ample pop in a part-time role this season with 12 home runs in only 123 plate appearances, so if he continues to excel in that area, he may continue to pilfer a start or two per week from the likes of Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli.
