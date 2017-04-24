Chirinos went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Chirinos has only played in seven games this season, but he's returned more fantasy value to date than the more highly-regarded Jonathan Lucroy, as he's gone 7-for-18 at the dish with four homers, nine RBI and seven runs. Lucroy's longer track record of solid production and status as a former All-Star probably won't allow Chirinos to ascend to the top spot on the depth chart, but the two backstops could split starts until Chirinos' bat cools down. The two have alternated starts in the last six games.