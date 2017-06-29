Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Homers again Wednesday
Chirinos connected on his 12th home run of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Indians.
Chirinos homered for the fourth time in as many starts and could continue to nab starts at designated hitter at the expense of Mike Napoli until his power binge comes to an end. The 33-year-old's fantasy outlook would be more favorable if he wasn't a clear No. 2 behind Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate, but even in a part-time role, he's still been a viable lineup option in deeper mixed leagues.
