Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

He now has three homers on the year to go along with am impressive .375/.444/1.000 slash line, albeit through only 18 plate appearances. With Jonathan Lucroy in a bit of a funk to begin the season, Chirinos may see his playing time increase in the short term, but the career .233 hitter isn't about to force his way into a time share behind the plate.