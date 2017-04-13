Chirinos is in the Rangers' lineup Thursday against the Angels, catching and batting eighth, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

He's spelling starter Jonathan Lucroy for a day game after a night outing. Chirinos is 2-for-6 on the year with a home run and three RBI and could be a sneaky daily fantasy play against the Angels' Ricky Nolasco.

