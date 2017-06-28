Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Slugs another homer Tuesday
Chirinos went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Indians.
It was the 11th home run of the season for Chirinos, who has homered in just under 10 percent of his plate appearances. Although Chirinos has showcased above-average power from the catcher spot in the past, his 28.2 percent HR/FB rate is more than 12 points better than his career mark, suggesting that his current home-run pace probably won't be sustained over the full season. Nonetheless, he remains a quality option in two-catcher leagues, despite being behind Jonathan Lucroy on the depth chart.
