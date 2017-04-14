Chirinos went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and two RBI during Thursday's win over the Angels.

With Jonathan Lucroy receiving the bulk of the starts behind the dish, Chirinos' fantasy value is capped. Chirinos should see enough playing time to be a low-end option in AL-only formats, and he's a potential low-priced flier in daily contests when receiving the starting nod. However, you'll want to aim higher in most settings.