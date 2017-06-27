Guzman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

The home run was Guzman's third in as many games, and his ninth overall on the season. The 22-year-old didn't flash much power in his first exposure to the Pacific Coast League in the second half of last season, but he's made major strides in that regard in 2017 while dramatically trimming his strikeout rate and bumping up his walk rate.