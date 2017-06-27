Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Continues homer streak at Triple-A
Guzman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
The home run was Guzman's third in as many games, and his ninth overall on the season. The 22-year-old didn't flash much power in his first exposure to the Pacific Coast League in the second half of last season, but he's made major strides in that regard in 2017 while dramatically trimming his strikeout rate and bumping up his walk rate.
More News
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Goes deep twice for Triple-A squad•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Showing improved power at Double-A•
-
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Flexing muscle•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....