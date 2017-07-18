Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Launches another homer Monday
Guzman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
During Guzman's time in the lower minors, there was significant concern that he wouldn't hit for enough power to profile as a corner-infield option in the big leagues, but he's silenced most of his critics through his play the last two seasons at Triple-A and Double-A Frisco. After accumulating 43 extra-base knocks (including 16 home runs) across both levels in 2016, Guzman has upped the ante while playing exclusively at Round Rock this season, amassing 30 extra-base hits (10 home runs) in 362 plate appearances. The Rangers don't have an opening for him to see regular at-bats with the big-league squad, but he's put himself in position to receive a September call up.
