Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects steal Sunday

Odor went 1-for-4 with a steal in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.

The stolen base salvaged what was otherwise another forgettable game for Odor, who struck out three times on the afternoon, marking the fourth time this season he's reached that benchmark. A career-worst 23.7 percent strikeout rate coupled with a steep drop in BABIP has fueled the 23-year-old's dreadful season, and unfortunately for fantasy owners that have stayed patient with him throughout, he's shown few signs of breaking out of the slump. Odor has gone 4-for-33 with one walk over his last eight games.