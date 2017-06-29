Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects two steals Thursday
Odor went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases -- his eighth and ninth of the season -- in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Indians.
Odor owns a career success rate of just 56.8 percent, but that hasn't prompted the Rangers coaching staff to put the kibosh on the second baseman's aggressiveness on the basepaths. Perhaps as a byproduct of his porous on-base and slugging percentage, Odor has tried to make up for it by running more than ever when he does reach base safely. His 13 steal attempts put him well on pace to smash last season's career-high total of 21.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects steal Sunday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Resumes slumping ways•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers as part of two-hit night•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Pops two homers in win over Astros•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Contributes two hits, stolen base Monday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Pops ninth homer Friday•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....