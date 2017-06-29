Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects two steals Thursday

Odor went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases -- his eighth and ninth of the season -- in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Indians.

Odor owns a career success rate of just 56.8 percent, but that hasn't prompted the Rangers coaching staff to put the kibosh on the second baseman's aggressiveness on the basepaths. Perhaps as a byproduct of his porous on-base and slugging percentage, Odor has tried to make up for it by running more than ever when he does reach base safely. His 13 steal attempts put him well on pace to smash last season's career-high total of 21.