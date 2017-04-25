Odor went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Since collecting two homers and a double in the first four games of the season, Odor has been stuck in an extended power outage. He hasn't homered in his past 16 starts and has collected just nine hits in 63 at-bats over that span, with only three going for extra bases. Odor doesn't draw enough walks to compensate when the hits aren't falling in, so his run totals could remain a bit depressed until the power shows up again.