Rangers' Rougned Odor: Gets first day off of season

Odor is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With home runs in consecutive games, Odor looks like he might be starting to hit his stride, but that won't prevent manager Jeff Banister from giving the second baseman the day off in what was likely a pre-planned decision. Pete Kozma will handle the keystone as Odor sits out for the first time all season.