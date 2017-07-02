Rangers' Rougned Odor: Gets first day off of season
Odor is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With home runs in consecutive games, Odor looks like he might be starting to hit his stride, but that won't prevent manager Jeff Banister from giving the second baseman the day off in what was likely a pre-planned decision. Pete Kozma will handle the keystone as Odor sits out for the first time all season.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits 14th home run Saturday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects two steals Thursday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects steal Sunday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Resumes slumping ways•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers as part of two-hit night•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Pops two homers in win over Astros•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...