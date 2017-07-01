Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits 14th home run Saturday
Odor went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two runs Saturday against the White Sox.
Odor cranked out his 14th bomb of the year as part of a 10-run assault the Rangers put on the White Sox. Aside from his solid home-run total, he's been a weak fantasy option, as evidenced by his .211/.249/.387 slash line.
