Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits 17th home run Friday

Odor went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Angels.

He's on an absolute tear at the moment, clubbing five homers with eight RBI and 10 runs in his last seven games while compiling a .417/.481/1.042 slash line. Odor's overall numbers remain far below expectations, but he seems poised to reward patient fantasy GMs with a big second half.