Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers against Red Sox
Odor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Boston.
Odor is sporting a modest six-game hitting streak with three homers, five RBI, two stolen bases and four runs. His .213/.251/.395 slash line is way below expectations, but the second baseman has buoyed his fantasy value by tilting the scales across the counting stats: 15 bombs, 36 RBI, 41 runs and nine stolen bases. It's going to take more than a six-game stretch to show improvement in his line, but he's capable of going on a heater, and Globe Life Park in Arlington is a cushy hitting environment in the summer.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Gets first day off of season•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits 14th home run Saturday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects two steals Thursday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects steal Sunday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Resumes slumping ways•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers as part of two-hit night•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...