Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers against Red Sox

Odor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Boston.

Odor is sporting a modest six-game hitting streak with three homers, five RBI, two stolen bases and four runs. His .213/.251/.395 slash line is way below expectations, but the second baseman has buoyed his fantasy value by tilting the scales across the counting stats: 15 bombs, 36 RBI, 41 runs and nine stolen bases. It's going to take more than a six-game stretch to show improvement in his line, but he's capable of going on a heater, and Globe Life Park in Arlington is a cushy hitting environment in the summer.