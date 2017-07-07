Rangers' Rougned Odor: In Friday's lineup

Odor (hand) is in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Tribune reports.

Odor exited Wednesday's game with a left hand contusion, but used Thursday's off day to recover prior to the series against Los Angeles. He will play in his normal spot at second while batting fifth in the order, and should be fully capable for the final series before the All-Star break.

