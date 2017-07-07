Rangers' Rougned Odor: In Friday's lineup
Odor (hand) is in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Tribune reports.
Odor exited Wednesday's game with a left hand contusion, but used Thursday's off day to recover prior to the series against Los Angeles. He will play in his normal spot at second while batting fifth in the order, and should be fully capable for the final series before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lifted with hand contusion•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers against Red Sox•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Gets first day off of season•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits 14th home run Saturday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects two steals Thursday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Collects steal Sunday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...