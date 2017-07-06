Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lifted with hand contusion
Odor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox with a left hand contusion, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Odor was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the fifth inning, and he was initially able to stay in the game for another inning before ultimately giving way to Pete Kozma at the keystone. The good news is that initial X-rays came back negative, but he'll likely head for more testing Thursday in hopes of confirming the early diagnosis. He'll be listed as day-to-day for now.
