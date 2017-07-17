Rangers' Rougned Odor: Scuffling again out of break
Odor went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.
Though Odor saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end in the final contest before the All-Star break, fantasy owners were given reason for optimism about the second baseman's rest-of-season outlook after a dreadful first half. Odor has reverted to his slumping ways coming out of the break, however, as he failed to record a hit in 11 at-bats during the three-game series with the Royals, dropping his season average to .213. In light of the production Odor had provided the past two seasons along with the power surge he enjoyed earlier in the month, some patience is still advised with the 23-year-old, but expecting a major bounce back in the second half may be wishful thinking.
