Odor went 1-for-5 with a double and a run during Sunday's loss to Seattle.

At first glance, it hasn't been a standout start for the second baseman, but don't let the .208 batting average hide his solid .479 slugging percentage and six extra-base hits. Odor is never going to post a high on-base percentage or game-changing batting average, but it's the counting stats you're really after. Remain patient with the 23-year-old slugger. He's hitting in the heart of a potent lineup and offers huge cross-category upside.