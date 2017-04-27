Rua finished 2-for-5 with a single and a grand slam during Wednesday's 14-3 win over the Twins.

Making his second start after Jeff Bannister named him the everyday left-fielder, Rua broke the game open when he bashed a ball over the right field fence with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. He added a single to give him three hits in eight at-bats since joining the regular lineup and could find himself on the fantasy radar if he continues to make the most of his opportunity.

