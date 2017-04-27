Rangers' Ryan Rua: Bashes grand slam during win Wednesday
Rua finished 2-for-5 with a single and a grand slam during Wednesday's 14-3 win over the Twins.
Making his second start after Jeff Bannister named him the everyday left-fielder, Rua broke the game open when he bashed a ball over the right field fence with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. He added a single to give him three hits in eight at-bats since joining the regular lineup and could find himself on the fantasy radar if he continues to make the most of his opportunity.
More News
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...